No timetable on when busy Atlanta road will reopen after restaurant explosion, gas leak

ATLANTA — A busy Atlanta road could remain shut down for hours as crews work to repair a gas leak that officials say caused a barbecue restaurant to explode.

The restaurant explosion happened Monday afternoon at PO Freddie’s BBQ in southwest Atlanta. As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, crews were still in the area of Campbellton and Dodson Road working to repair the gas line.

Before the fire, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on the gas leak. Atlanta Gas Light told us then, that an unrelated contractor damaged a gas line while installing underground fiber cables.

Firefighters said they were on scene dealing with the gas leak when the explosion happened.

Then the fire erupted at the restaurant. Luckily, no one was injured.

There is no timetable for when road work is expected to be completed.

