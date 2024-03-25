Atlanta BBQ restaurant catches fire near reported gas leak in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A barbecue restaurant in southwest Atlanta caught fire early Monday afternoon.
This is in the same area where crews responded to a gas leak earlier on Monday.
It is unclear if the fire is related to the gas leak.
The address of the fire matches PO Freddie’s BBQ, a restaurant that is closed on Mondays.
Crews are still on the scene working on the gas leak.
