Atlanta BBQ restaurant catches fire near reported gas leak in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A barbecue restaurant in southwest Atlanta caught fire early Monday afternoon.

This is in the same area where crews responded to a gas leak earlier on Monday.

It is unclear if the fire is related to the gas leak.

The address of the fire matches PO Freddie’s BBQ, a restaurant that is closed on Mondays.

Crews are still on the scene working on the gas leak.

