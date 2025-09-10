FBI says man wanted in Illinois may be in Atlanta. $15,000 reward offered for information

ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering thousands of dollars for information that could lead to the capture of an Illinois man said to be a member of a gang.

The FBI put out a Wanted notice for Dontay R. Moore, Jr. on Monday, saying he was believed to be a “high-ranking violent enforcer” for the Lundy Mob gang.

"He is allegedly linked to violent assaults, weapons trafficking and narcotics distribution," according to the FBI.

Federal officials said an arrest warrant was issued for Moore on May 21 for unlawful possession of a machine gun.

FBI Atlanta said Moore has connections to the Atlanta area and may be hiding out in the metro area.

Moore is described by the FBI as having multiple tattoos, including a broken heart on the front of his neck and tattoos on both of his forearms. He is said to be 5′6″ and 140 pounds.

As an incentive for information, the FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to Moore’s capture.

The FBI said Moore should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Moore is asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-225-5324 or online here.

