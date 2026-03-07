No credible threat after Southwest flight diverted to Atlanta: FBI

ATLANTA — A Southwest Airlines flight diverted to Atlanta Friday night over a possible security concern, but investigators later determined there was no credible threat, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Southwest Flight 2094, which was traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale, landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport just after 9 p.m., according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Authorities said the plane diverted so crews could respond to a ‘possible security matter’ involving a passenger.

Once the plane landed, Atlanta police removed the passenger from the plane.

According to the FBI, its agents and the Atlanta Police Department interviewed the person and later determined there was no credible threat.

Officials also said no charges will be filed.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said the flight landed safely and thanked the crew for their professionalism.

“We appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew and apologize to our customers for the delay,” a Southwest spokesperson said.

According to FlightAware, the plane was expected to depart Atlanta for Fort Lauderdale shortly after 11 p.m.

Southwest said the safety of its passengers and employees remains its top priority.

