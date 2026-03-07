Southwest flight diverts to Atlanta for ‘security matter’

ATLANTA — A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to divert to Atlanta on Friday night.

According to a statement from the airline, Southwest Flight 2094 diverted for a “possible security matter.”

They added that the plane landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A spokesperson did not comment on what that security matter may have been.

According to flight tracker, Flight Aware, the flight left Nashville International Airport at 7:15 p.m. local time. About an hour later, the flight landed in Atlanta just after 9 p.m.

Because of weather-related delays in Atlanta, the flight was scheduled to depart for its original destination of Fort Lauderdale, Florida just after 11 p.m.

“We appreciate the professionalism of our Flight Crew and apologize to our Customers for the delay. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of its Customers and Employees,” the company said in a statement.

