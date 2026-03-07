Family of 9 displaced after fire tears through Clayton County home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nine people were displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Clayton County early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on King George Way just after 7 a.m.

When Channel 2’s Cory James arrived at the home, he said he could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the property.

Officials say the fire may have started in a storage building before spreading to the main house. Building materials stored around the structure helped fuel the flames, according to Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services.

Two nearby homes were exposed to intense heat from the fire. Crews were able to protect those houses, though officials say exterior siding melted on at least one home.

No injuries were reported.

However, three adults and six children who lived in the home were forced out because of the damage, officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency support and temporary housing.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

