$25 million of meth pulled from tractor-trailer found in west Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A 62-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after he was found with more than 1,000 pounds of meth.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says they found a tractor-trailer in Troup County and found 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the roof.

The driver, Peguy Daniel Auguste, was arrested and booked into the Troup County Jail on a drug trafficking charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DEA agents say the drugs have an estimated street value of $25 million.

“All the time, we see concealment methods, like inside trucks with produce vegetables, other goods, but in this case, the tractor-trailer itself was the concealment method because the entire roof was laden with methamphetamine,” Michael Mayer, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The DEA shared photos of the drugs with Channel 2 Action News that showed agents finding them hidden in a secret compartment.

They say Auguste brought the truck from the Texas border with Mexico.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group