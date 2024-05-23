Fani Willis files court documents to have appeals thrown out in election interference case

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed court documents to have the appeals in the ruling allowing her to stay on the Georgia election interference case to be thrown out.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis would be allowed to stay on the case if special prosecutor Nathan Wade stepped aside following accusations the two had a romantic relationship.

Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship, which they said ended last summer, but argued it does not create any sort of conflict and has no bearing on the case.

Several of the codefendants, including former President Donald Trump, have appealed the ruling saying the indictment against them should have been dismissed, and that Willis and her team should have been disqualified from the case.

Last week, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that Trump’s appeal could go ahead, but there is no word yet on when those hearings will start.

