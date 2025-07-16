Family of man who died when Atlanta officer fired Taser says they’re waiting for justice

ATLANTA — The meeting was less than 45 minutes.

The family of Johnny Hollman was hoping for an answer when they walked up the steps Wednesday. But they didn’t get resolution.

“Obviously today she could’ve said she’s not doing anything, and that was not the conversation,” Mawuli Davis, the family attorney, told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

That is the reason the family of Hollman and their attorneys remain hopeful that there could be criminal charges after their father died after an Atlanta police officer used a stun gun on him.

It happened after a minor traffic accident in August of 2023.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were there as they walked out of the meeting with District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday.

“Every meeting the district attorney has looked this family in the eye and stated where she was in the process,” Davis said. “We hope to be back here in the next few weeks with news of an indictment. That’s what our hope is.”

Hollman’s family say they want to see officer Kiran Kimbrough charged.

Atlanta police fired Kimbrough. The Civil Service Board upheld that decision.

The city also gave the family a $3.8 million settlement.

Hollman’s daughter says she wants justice.

“Our desire is to have this officer and this tow truck driver prosecuted and arrested for our father’s murder,” said Arnitra Hollman.

Their hope now, is over the next few weeks a grand jury will hear the case.

“We trust god and we’re very hopeful and very optimistic,” Arntira Hollman said.

