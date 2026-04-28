Metro neighbors say homeless encampments are leaving their communities ‘unsafe’

MABLETON. Ga. — Neighbors in one community have concerns over a growing homeless encampment. Their biggest issue is safety and property damage.

One of those encampments is right next to a Georgia Power substation.

Rudolph Rayford lives near Lions Club Park in Mableton.

He told Channel 2’s Cory James that in recent years, homeless encampments have become a big problem in the community.

“It’s worse and worse,” Rayford said.

During this time, he said it is not unusual for random people to show up at his home.

“What they’re doing, they’ll come up and try to go through the window, they’ll take a crowbar to crowbar their way in, and crowbar their way out,” Rayford said.

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Nick Dimondi lives down the street. He told James that he is concerned about the safety of his neighbors, especially kids.

“Just two weeks ago, someone shot a lot of firearms,” Dimondi said.

Cobb County police released a statement that said, in part:

“We have been in communication with our Ranger Unit and the precinct responsible for patrols at Lions Club Park and the surrounding area regarding concerns near the park. In response, patrol presence has been increased to help deter criminal activity and address any issues that arise.”

“It definitely is an issue in Mableton, and it’s a growing issue,” District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Brown said.

Brown said the encampments have become one of the challenges with the city being new.

“We need to keep in mind the city is going into year three, so we literally don’t have the resources to go out and build a homeless shelter,” Brown said.

Meantime, while Rayford said he does not know who is committing the alleged crimes and walking on properties, he does know that what is happening in the neighborhood is putting him on edge, leaving him feeling “unsafe.”

Georgia Power said they are aware of the issues and has worked with local law enforcement to clear the area.

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