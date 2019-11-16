  • Family demands justice as it honors teen killed by stray bullet

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - On the day Jessica Daniels would have turned 19, her family honored her with a prayer service and is demanding justice. 

    Daniels was killed in her own bedroom last month by a stray bullet. Police say there was a shootout in the street and bullets flew into her home on River Ridge Drive.

    “She was everything a mother could ask for,” Daniel’s mother told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.

    Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477

    The search for her killer, TONIGHT AT 11 on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories