Family demands justice as it honors teen killed by stray bullet

ATLANTA - On the day Jessica Daniels would have turned 19, her family honored her with a prayer service and is demanding justice.
Daniels was killed in her own bedroom last month by a stray bullet. Police say there was a shootout in the street and bullets flew into her home on River Ridge Drive.
“She was everything a mother could ask for,” Daniel’s mother told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
