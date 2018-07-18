Families say falling trees are putting their lives in danger

ATLANTA - Families in one local neighborhood say trees continue to fall and they are putting people in danger.
One local resident shared a picture with Channel 2’s Carl Willis that shows a tree that fell on power lines along Marietta Road in northwest Atlanta and caught fire.
Jen Fernandes told Willis that a tree recently fell on top of her car during a storm. Fortunately, she was not hurt, but she’s worried about others.
“Anyone could be driving and get hit by a tree. We're losing electric so often as well too. And it's fires,” Fernandes said.
