Woman, baby found dead inside metro Atlanta home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A 31-year-old woman and a baby were found dead in a Cherokee County home on Tuesday.
Authorities were called to the Cedar Mill Crossing residence after a family member said they hadn’t been able to get in contact with the woman, Cherokee County sheriff’s Sgt. Lauren Denson said in a statement.
Once inside the Acworth-area home, authorities found the woman, the baby and a 2-year-old girl, according to the sheriff’s office. The 2-year-old was unharmed.
“No foul play is suspected at this time,” Denson said.
The GBI Crime Lab is performing an autopsy.
“We will not have any more information until we receive the results,” Denson said.
