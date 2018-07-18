Residents march against crime, poor living conditions after baby was grazed by bullet

ATLANTA - Residents of an apartment complex where a 6-month-old was grazed by a bullet are gathering Wednesday to march against crime and poor living conditions in their neighborhood.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson is at the Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta talking to the baby's family for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
A baby was grazed by a bullet during a shooting at a troubled SE Atlanta apartment complex and neighbors plan to take safety concerns to management.https://t.co/B813SH3yQL pic.twitter.com/rQkckG3MNQ— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) July 18, 2018
Residents say they they plan to take their safety concerns to management.
The complex routinely fails inspection by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the HUD database.
Atlanta police say the baby and a woman were hurt when a person drove up and fired roughly 20 rounds at a building in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE on Sunday. The woman was trying to shield the baby when shots rang out, police said.
Both the baby and the woman were treated at hospitals and are expected to survive.
Police are still working to find the shooter.
