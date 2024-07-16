Fairburn secures over $1 Million RAISE Grant to transform pedestrian safety

FAIRBURN, Ga. — The City of Fairburn announced on Monday that it has been selected as one of the six cities and one county in Georgia to receive a substantial grant from the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced in June that Fairburn will receive $1,008,000 in funding, part of over $29 million awarded to Georgia projects and among 148 projects funded nationwide in 2024.

The RAISE program is an initiative designed to support projects of local and regional significance, focusing on enhancing infrastructure in diverse communities.

The funding is evenly split between urban and rural areas, with a significant portion directed toward historically disadvantaged regions or areas experiencing persistent poverty.

The awarded funds aim to drive transformative projects that improve safety, accessibility, and economic development.

Fairburn’s project will plan and design crucial pedestrian safety improvements along US 29 and near Harbor Lake.

This initiative includes constructing a pedestrian bridge over US 29 and the CSX railway, aiming to facilitate safer and more accessible crossings for workers commuting via public transit.

The city hopes that these enhancements will not only simplify commuting but also significantly improve overall safety in this busy freight corridor.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this grant from the RAISE program,” said Fairburn Mayor Mario B. Avery. “This funding will allow us to make substantial improvements to our infrastructure, enhancing safety and accessibility for our residents and commuters. It’s a major step forward in our efforts to create a more connected and inclusive community.”

