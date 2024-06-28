Fairburn-Gordon Apartments tenants being relocated by HUD over ‘unacceptable living conditions’

ATLANTA — Atlanta apartment complex Fairburn-Gordon may soon be out of residents due to unsafe living conditions at the property.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they’d revoked the property’s federal funding earlier this year.

Council member Andrea Boone said the Atlanta community was supportive of the move to stop federal funding for the complex “due to its unacceptable physical conditions and numerous code violations,” and said the issues at Fairburn-Gordon Apartments had been a concern of hers for a long time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Boone said in a statement that HUD was working to relocate the residents

In Fulton County court, the complex’s California-based landlords were fined $35,000 in mid-June. Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln reported the apartment complex had been cited for more than 300 code enforcement violations and were given 30 days to complete a list of necessary repairs and adjustments.

The court hearing on June 20 was to decide if the property should be condemned or even demolished.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, the status hearing was due to the slow progress the landlords were making to fix the multitude of code violations, such as getting adequate pest control, trash service, security, landscaping and working air conditioning in all of the complex’s units.

Due to the violations, HUD issued an abatement for the complex’s voucher funding, which is what some low-income tenants use through federal programs to pay for their rent.

Residents of the complex told Channel 2 Action News that the complex was not “even ghetto, this is gutter, sewage gutter.”

Right now, Atlanta officials say they are working with HUD to find ways to help the remaining residents at Fairburn-Gordon.

“The issues at Fairburn-Gordon Apartments have been a source of concern for me for far too long, and it is encouraging to see decisive action being taken to address the safety and concerns of the families involved,” Boone said in a statement. “We’ve spoken to the administration and are in discussion on how to help the remaining residents that were not receiving HUD assistance.”

In the meantime, the Partnership for Southern Equity has been working with renters to advocate for better living conditions.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

After presidential debate in Atlanta, lawmakers weigh in on candidates’ performance

©2024 Cox Media Group