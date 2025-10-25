Expect a rainy Sunday and colder temperatures this week

ATLANTA — After a streak of dry weather, we can finally expect showers on Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says this will be the first soaking rain we will have seen in months.

Sunday will begin with a few sprinkles, progressing to scattered showers in the afternoon and then becoming more widespread overnight.

Steady rainfall is likely for the Monday morning commute.

Those showers will continue off and on through Monday afternoon.

A daily chance of rain hangs around through most of the week.

Not only do we get rain, but the coldest air of the season happens this week as well.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, and low temperatures dip to the low to mid 40s.

It will be cool and dry for Halloween.

