Expect delays on connector, in Midtown, Downtown as repaving continues

ATLANTA — Anyone driving on the downtown connector Tuesday night needs to be ready for serious delays.

That’s according to Channel 2’s Mike Shields, who said to prepare for construction and paving to impact drive times.

The busiest stretch in Atlanta is getting overnight paving, includes the Grady Curve, means several lanes will be shut down.

From Midtown to Downtown, repaving continues and multiple right lanes were blocked, even having an impact on what exit ramps were open.

On Monday, Shields said to "watch out for crews to be actively working, especially in the northbound lanes as you leave North Avenue trying to work your way up the 17th Street."

Shields said here’s what you need to know to get around the slowdowns overnight

Roadwork will stretch from 17th to University Avenue in Midtown

Use Northside Drive, Peachtree Street or the Interstate 285 bypass to get around

