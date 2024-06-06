EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Dickens lays out next steps as city prepares to replace water infrastructure

ATLANTA — Only Channel 2 Action News was with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Thursday as he toured the water treatment plant with the Army Corps of Engineers now that the city has lifted the boil water advisory.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, Dickens said overhauling Atlanta’s crumbling water infrastructure will take a lot of time, a lot of money, and a lot of patience from the public when it comes time to start digging old pipes out of the ground.

“I’m going to learn what those steps are and I’m going to ask the public to be a part of these steps, to be patient, to be vigilant, and also to hold us accountable,” Dicken said.

Why he says he could have done better addressing the outages, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED NEWS:

Boil water advisory lifted across City of Atlanta Nearly a week after several water main breaks across the City of Atlanta, the boil water advisory has been lifted.





©2024 Cox Media Group