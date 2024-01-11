Estate of now-infamous Murdaugh family goes up for action with minimum bid of $1.1M

ISLANDTON, S.C. — The South Carolina estate where the now-infamous Murdaugh family lived is up for auction. The Moselle Estate will be auctioned off next month with a minimum starting bid of $1.1 million.

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife Margaret and son Paul in June 2021. He was given two consecutive life sentences and is currently in the process of appealing his conviction.

Since the murder, the property has been bought and sold a few times.

The money from the initial sale of the entire Moselle property went towards Murdaugh’s legal fees, son Buster Murdaugh, Palmetto State Bank, and the victims of a 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, in which Paul Murdaugh was implicated.

The property is being auctioned off by J.P. King Auction Co. inc. According to the listing on its website, “the Moselle Estate House sits in the heart of the Lowcountry. This property, with its mix of classic charm and modern amenities, is not just a home but a lifestyle, offering the perfect blend of seclusion, elegance, and convenience.”

The estate sits on about 21 acres of land. The home has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and is just under 5,300 square feet.

“The lofty vaulted ceilings extend from the foyer into a spacious family room, decorated with custom built-ins, crown molding, and mahogany French doors that open to an expansive back porch. The kitchen is a chef’s delight, featuring premium stainless-steel appliances, a cozy breakfast nook, and a large island with granite countertops, seamlessly blending into the family room for a communal culinary experience. The adjoining dining room, with its statement chandelier, sets the stage for memorable gatherings,” the listing says.

The Moselle Estate is located in Islandton, S.C., which is about 45 miles from Beaufort, 70 miles from Charleston, and about 75 miles from Savannah.

To take a look at the property, CLICK HERE. The auction for the Moselle Estate will take place on Feb. 15.

