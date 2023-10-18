Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s former home listed for sale again

ISLANTON, SOUTH CAROLINA — The home that once belonged to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been listed for sale again in South Carolina.

The home sits on a large piece of property known as Moselle.

The 1,700-acre farm was sold by Crosby’s Land Company earlier this year to two men for more than $2.6 million.

A portion of the Moselle property that contains the former Murdaugh home is now available for $1.95 million.

WSAV reports the money from the initial sale of the entire Moselle property went towards Murdaugh’s legal fees, Buster Murdaugh, Palmetto State Bank, and victims in the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

The current sale does not include the dog kennels on the property where Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.

He was found guilty of the murders and given two consecutive life sentences.

