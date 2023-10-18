Firefighters battling flames at Cobb County apartment complex near I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Buildings at a Cobb County apartment complex are on fire on Franklin Gateway.

NewsChopper 2 is flying over the Franklin at East Cobb apartments now. Visuals at the scene show smoke billowing up from multiple parts of the structure.

Multiple units appear to be heavily damaged. Crews from the Marietta Fire District are responding to the scene now.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter team on their way to get more information about the situation currently unfolding.

