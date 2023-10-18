First artificial intelligence supermarket opens in metro Atlanta

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Metro Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is now open in DeKalb County.

Green Picks Market is on Peachtree Boulevard in Chamblee.

Customers who shop at the supermarket scan QR codes for items with an app, allowing an almost seamless checkout process.

The store is hoping to reduce the stress of the grocery shopping experience, according to a news release.

“The concept is not so much around the technology, but about the fact we are given access to health food to locations that might not be covered by other health stores,” Ismael Fernandez, President of Green Picks told Channel 2 Action News.

The store has typical supermarket food options like organic produce, vegan options, deli meats, frozen goods, a bakery section, automated coffee machines, and a selection of ready-to-eat meals.

Many of the products are low-sodium, allergen-free, low-sugar and GMO-free.

Green Picks Market plans to open more locations in metro Atlanta as well as the rest of the south, according to a news release.

