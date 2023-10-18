Henry County commission delays changes to land use map proposing changes to parts of the county

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens in Henry County were successful in convincing the county commission to delay changes to land use maps.

Now, the county has until the end of the month to draft a new plan and submit it to the state or lose access to certain state funding.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was live outside of the county commission meeting Tuesday night on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

“They’re packing us in like sardines,” said Henry County resident Brooke Winfrey.

Dozens were there to protest the county’s newly proposed Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map.

The map proposed some parts of the county that are currently designated for low-density development, will now be listed as high-density. It’s a change that will open the door for more housing and business.

“It’s just like thousands of apartments back to back to back all in one area,” said Winfrey.

“If the property map changed it would be a hardship on all of our resources and especially on our already overwhelmed schools,” said Tina Coria with Conserve Henry.

The county said they’ve been working on the changes for 10 months with several public hearings, and several agencies were brought in to consult.

The map, they say, is just used for planning and several agencies were brought in to consult.

“With our school board, with our water authority, with a lot of partners, the Department of Public Health even our hospital, a lot of growth is helping to guide those decisions,” said County Manager Cheri Hobson Matthews.

But dozens who live in rural areas in Henry County are fighting to keep it as.

On Tuesday, the group was able to convince commissioners to delay the vote as the county reworks the maps in some areas.

“We’re just saying hey let’s slow it down you know our roads need to catch up,” said Winfrey.

