Emory University returns 3 ancient artifacts to Greece after learning they were stolen

ATLANTA — Emory University says it has returned three historical artifacts to Greece after it was determined that they had likely been stolen before being acquired by the university.

The move comes as Emory signed a long-term cultural cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Culture of the Hellenic Republic.

Linda Mendoni with the ministry came to Atlanta on Monday to tour the Carlos Museum where the objects were on display and met with Emory leaders.

“Under the agreement, the Carlos Museum will voluntarily transfer a Minoan larnax, a classical sculpture of a seated man, and a sculpture of a muse. The decision to return the objects follows discussions between Emory and the Ministry over the past two years,” the university said in a news release.

Information from the ministry showed that the objects had been documented as part of several court cases related to antiquities trafficking in Greece. The three objects were returned to Greece on Monday.

“Today’s repatriation will become the starting point for close cultural cooperation in the coming years between the Ministry of Culture of the Hellenic Republic and Emory University,” Mendoni continued. “We hope that other museums abroad will follow the example of the Carlos Museum, which has sought to solve the problem through dialogue and a spirit of cooperation.”

As part of the university’s agreement with the ministry, “Emory will create more opportunities for Emory students, faculty, and staff to participate in excavations in Greece.”

“It is historic. It is important. And it signals a sincere intent to deepen relations and collaborate on our shared missions of studying, sharing, and protecting Greek culture, and doing so to the highest ethical and academic standards,” said Ravi V. Bellamkonda, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Emory.

The agreement also allows the Carlos Museum at Emory to partner with museums in Greece to loan objects from them to help create new exhibitions for the university.

