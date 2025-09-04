Emory University ending DEI programs, closing offices

ATLANTA — Emory University is discontinuing its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, according to a statement by Interim President Leah Ward Sears on Wednesday.

The move is in response to the Trump administration issuing an executive order that targeted DEI and affirmative action. The order, titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” aims to end DEI policies and programs at institutions that receive federal funding and across the federal government.

“We live in a time of changing expectations and new requirements, however. Federal laws and mandates have been implemented that require higher education institutions to alter fundamentally or even close offices and programs focused on DEI. The standards are clear, and we must act accordingly,” Sears said in the statement.

Sears said while carefully discontinuing DEI offices and programs, the school will “work closely with each impacted employee to provide appropriate support and assistance through the transition.”

Despite the official end of DEI programs and policies at the school, Sears said they won’t lose sight of who they are, “I understand all too well the significance of this change and the questions it will generate in the minds of many. For me, the core issue is one of values. The Emory I believe in is committed to every person having an equal place, voice, and chance to succeed. We demonstrate this every day through how we lead, hire, mentor, and serve. Closing offices or reimagining lawful programs is not, after all, the same as ending our unwavering commitment to fairness, belonging, and opportunity for all, values that are part of Emory’s DNA.”

Sears began her role as Interim President on Sept. 1.

