Emory Healthcare giving out more than $100 million in raises to employees this year

ATLANTA — Emory Healthcare is giving workers more than $100 million in total raises this year.

Officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that those getting raises include nurses respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, radiology technicians, and food/nutrition and environmental services team members

Between 17,000 and 25,000 Emory employees can expect raises over the next several months.

These employees work at 11 hospitals and around 250 outpatient clinics which are mostly located across metro Atlanta.

The raises will be completed by September, according to officials.

