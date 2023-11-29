Emory doctoral students vote to have union representation, university confirms

ATLANTA — In a Tuesday vote, pro-unionization doctoral students at Emory University voted to be represented by the Workers United Southern Regional Joint Board, Service Employees International Union.

The vote tally was 909 for and 73 against unionization, according to a release by the university.

Only 60% of Emory’s eligible PhD students voted, officials said, meaning that those who did not vote, and those who voted against unionizing, will all be represented by the union once the results are certified.

In a statement from Emory University Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda, the university said the majority of students who cast ballots voted in favor of union representation.

“As you know, the outcome of the election affects all Emory PhD students in the bargaining unit regardless of whether or how a particular student voted. Once the NLRB certifies the election results, Workers United-SEIU and Emory will begin the collective bargaining process,” Bellamkonda said in a statement. “I would like to thank all of you who engaged in this process for making your voices heard.”

Now, Laney Graduate School PhD students will be able to collectively bargain with Emory University on the basis of employment, contract terms, salary and benefits.

According to a unionization information page operated by Emory, “Represented individuals who do not join the union or pay dues are, however, still exclusively represented by the union and would have to abide by the terms contained in any collective bargaining agreement. Students who are not members of the union cannot deal directly with Emory or LGS about matters related to the bargaining agreement, and they are bound by the terms contained in any collective bargaining agreement.”

A pro-union website run by Emory Unite said part of the union push was to ensure PhD students working for the university receive living wages, fair compensation when working as teachers, researchers, mentors, instructors and tutors, a safe working environment, comprehensive healthcare for themselves and their dependents, comprehensive parental accommodations, and union protection during situations which involve discrimination, harassment or unfair treatment.

The Emory Unite page said the majority of Emory’s PhD students, who receive stipends for their work, “falls short of the living wage for Atlanta,” saying a single Laney PhD student spends 50% of their stipend on rent and 20% of it on food every month.

In response to the union vote’s success, Bellamkonda thanked those who participated in the process and confirmed the university would support the outcome of the ovte and would bargain in good faith.

“We are — and always will be — committed to providing a top-quality education and student-centered experience that supports your success,” the statement said in part.

