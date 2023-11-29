2 Georgia restaurants make Yelp’s list of top 25 new restaurants of 2023

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta restaurants have made Yelp’s list of the country’s best new restaurants in 2023.

The review hub chose 25 new must-try restaurants across the U.S. that represent the “rising stars of the culinary world.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Yelp chose the restaurants based on if they were full-service and opened after January 1, 2022 and then ranked them by total volume and ratings of reviews, health scores and the opinion of a Yelp trend expert.

Oreatha’s at The Point came in at #4 on the list. The restaurant opened in Atlanta’s historic Cascade Heights neighborhood and features a menu that is a mash-up of different flavors and cultures. Think an Italian Caprese salad with southern fried green tomatoes and succotash, Thai-seasoned catfish served with coconut grits and Oxtail lasagna.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chamblee Mexican restaurant Oaxaca also made the list, coming in at #17. The menu features dishes straight from the southern Oaxaca region of Mexico including elote (grilled corn), churros, Tacos al Pastor and more.

The restaurant is so committed to authentic Oaxacan dishes that they import their corn -- which makes their tortillas -- directly from the region.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s the full list of Yelp’s best new restaurants of 2023:

Anima by EDO -- Las Vegas, Nevada Pomet -- Oakland, California Manzke -- Los Angeles, California Oreatha’s at The Point -- Atlanta, Georgia Raina -- Washington, D.C. Osteria -- Miami, Florida Lion & The Ramble -- Coral Gables, Florida Ever Andalo -- Charlotte, North Carolina Laser Wolf -- Brooklyn, New York Eating House -- Miami, Florida Walrus Rodeo -= Miami, Florida Ellie Bird -- Falls Church, Virginia The Katherine -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida Money Cat -- Houston, Texas Lup & Iris -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Ammoora -- Baltimore, Maryland Oaxaca -- Atlanta, Georgia Indienne -- Chicago, Illinois Culprits -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Alpana -- Chicago, Illinois San Laurel -- Los Angeles, California The Bedford by Martha Stewart -- Las Vegas, Nevada Burnin 99 -- North Charleston, South Carolina California English -- San Diego, California Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi -- New York, New York



©2023 Cox Media Group