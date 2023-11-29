Coweta sheriff lieutenant arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County lieutenant was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened Monday morning.

Lt. Jeff Looney was arrested for DUI and booked into the Coweta County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

Details were not provided on whether or not Looney was on duty at the time of the arrest.

According to officials, Looney has been with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office since March 1995. Since 2013 he has been a patrol lieutenant.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.

“Sheriff Wood holds all employees to the highest standard and any act outside the law will not be tolerated,” the sheriff’s office said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man dead after firing at South Fulton officers near gas station, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group