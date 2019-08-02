Emory doctors reunite with Ebola patients 5 years after life-saving treatment

ATLANTA - Some of the first American patients successfully treated for the Ebola virus are reuniting with their doctors Friday at Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Kent Brantly, a missionary and doctor who was infected with the virus in 2014 while caring for patients in Liberia, was the first Ebola patient brought to the United States for treatment at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
The message doctors want you to hear about the ongoing fight against Ebola and the current epidemic abroad, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Brantly and American aid worker Nancy Writebol contracted the disease in Liberia while working with faith-based charity Samaritan's Purse. They arrived at Emory on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 and were taken to isolation units.
"I remain hopeful and believing that Kent will be healed from this dreadful disease," Brantly's wife, Amber, said in a statement released by Samaritan's Purse in August. She and the couple's two young children left Liberia for Texas before her husband was infected, but were not infected themselves.
Three weeks later, Emory announced her wish had come true. Brantly was released and Emory announced Writebol had already been discharged.
They had recovered from the virus and Emory officials ensured the two were not a threat to the general public. According to Emory officials, they were the first Ebola patients to ever be treated at an institution in the United States.
