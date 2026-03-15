Emergency construction to shut down a busy Atlanta street for several weeks

The City of Atlanta says there will be an emergency intersection closure at 10th Street NW and Hemphill Avenue NW beginning Monday, Mar. 16.

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Crews will be replacing a large valve in the area. The work is expected to last approximately four weeks, weather permitting, and will take place Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This work is a part of the city’s water distribution maintenance program.

Drivers can expect to see signs and detours throughout the area.

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