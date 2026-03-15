Atlanta

Emergency construction to shut down a busy Atlanta street for several weeks

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

The City of Atlanta says there will be an emergency intersection closure at 10th Street NW and Hemphill Avenue NW beginning Monday, Mar. 16.

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Crews will be replacing a large valve in the area. The work is expected to last approximately four weeks, weather permitting, and will take place Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This work is a part of the city’s water distribution maintenance program.

Drivers can expect to see signs and detours throughout the area.

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