Elementary school employee placed on administrative leave after bringing gun to Atlanta campus

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Public Schools employee was placed on administrative leave after bringing a gun to school.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that an unidentified employee at Sarah Smith Elementary brought a gun to school on Friday.

The gun was secured and the district said it has followed the Atlanta Board of Education and State of Georgia Law which prohibit weapons on school campuses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Parents at the school were informed of the gun.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the district for more information on the employee.

The district said it will continue to investigate the incident

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New report looks at state of learning across US as White House works to support teachers in classroom

©2024 Cox Media Group