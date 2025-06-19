Drivers urged to be vigilant during summer months as more kids go outside

ATLANTA — With summer break here, roadside assistance service AAA is urging drivers to be more vigilant on the road.

The organization said that while with children spending more time outdoors playing, biking or walking through neighborhoods and along streets with school out, drivers should be more careful and more alert.

“Summer should be a season of fun, yet it also presents traffic safety risks,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. “We encourage all drivers to stay alert and aware of their surroundings, especially in residential areas where children are playing.”

Citing data on traffic risks, AAA said the likelihood of traffic accidents involving children goes up in the summer.

“Pedestrian injuries peak for kids aged 5 to 14, who are more frequently found in the vicinity of roads and streets,” AAA said.

For better safety on the road, AAA gave the following recommendations for drivers:

Stay Alert: Watch for children on bicycles, scooters, and playing in front of their homes.

Watch for children on bicycles, scooters, and playing in front of their homes. Obey Speed Limits: Drive at or below the posted speed limits, especially in residential areas where children might be present.

Drive at or below the posted speed limits, especially in residential areas where children might be present. Avoid Distractions: Put down your phone and minimize other distractions while driving to stay entirely focused on the road.

Put down your phone and minimize other distractions while driving to stay entirely focused on the road. Yield to Pedestrians: Always yield the right-of-way to pedestrians at crosswalks and be prepared to stop when necessary.

Always yield the right-of-way to pedestrians at crosswalks and be prepared to stop when necessary. Role Model Safe Behavior: Parents are encouraged to teach their children about roadway safety, including how to cross streets safely.

“As summer activities ramp up, we all play a role in creating safer roads,” Waiters said. “By driving carefully and staying aware, we can help prevent deaths and injuries and protect young lives.”

