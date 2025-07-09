WATCH: Atlanta police, firefighters pull 2 from burning car after driver crashes into gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released the body camera footage of officers and firefighters rescuing two people from a burning car.

Police said the driver crashed into an abandoned gas station trying to get away from a traffic stop.

Reckless to Wrecked 🔥 On July 4, 2025, just after 2:00 a.m., Atlanta Police Zone 1 officers observed a white Dodge Challenger laying drag on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, and they did not pursue. Minutes later, officers found the vehicle crashed into a vacant gas station and on fire. Officers were able to successfully pull the passenger from the burning vehicle. Moments later, Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene, extinguished the fire, and extracted the driver. The passenger and driver were transported for medical care in stable condition. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Ja’Corey Bryant. Mr. Bryant was arrested for: • Reckless Driving • Laying Drag • Striking a Fixed Object • Driving While License Suspended • Operating Vehicle with Suspended Registration • Driving Without Insurance Additionally, a stolen firearm was located inside the vehicle. All arrests and photos are public information. An arrest does not mean that the individual has been or will be convicted of the crime. Individuals on this press release/post/video are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. #atlgapd Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

On July 4, shortly after 2 a.m., an officer saw a white Dodge Challenger laying drag in the 3000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but said the driver of the Dodge sped away.

Moments later, the driver crashed into an abandoned gas station at 2980 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

The car caught fire while both the driver and passenger were still inside. Officers were able to remove the passenger from the car.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue crews arrived and were able to remove the driver from the car and put out the fire.

Police identified the driver as Bryant Ja’Corey De’Juan. Both he and a woman passenger in his car were critically injured, but are now stable.

De’Juan faces the following charges: reckless driving, laying drag, striking a fixed object, driving while license suspended, operating vehicle with suspended registration and driving without insurance.

