Donation fees waved at Atlanta Humane Society this weekend

ATLANTA — Looking to adopt a pet this weekend? Well, you are in luck because the Atlanta Humane Society is waiving its adoption fees thanks to a donation.

The TOUR Championship, a yearly tournament in the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, contributed to help the shelter waive adoption fees for all animals six months and older this weekend.

Each pet adopted will also get a tournament-themed bandana, according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled that the TOUR Championship is sponsoring adoption specials for our animals this weekend. This event will not only bring joy to families who welcome new furry members into their homes, but it also underscores the importance of compassion and connection... both on and off the green,” said Cal Morgan, President and CEO of the Atlanta Humane Society. “Together, we’re driving home the message that every adoption changes lives, putting smiles on faces and wagging tails in homes across Atlanta.”

The free adoptions will happen at the Atlanta Humane Society located on Perry Boulevard, starting Friday at noon.

The tournament takes place between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1.

