Doctor says "too clean" kids develop more allergies

ATLANTA - More families are learning their child could be at risk for a life-threatening allergic reaction to a food.
Nut products, milk and eggs are some of the most common allergies in young children.
Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer talked to a local doctor, who explained why emergency room visits are skyrocketing.
“We’ve seen a definite increase in food allergy, doubling and tripling at least in the peanut category,” said Dr. Kathleen Sheerin, from Atlanta Allergy & Asthma.
We'll have advice from the doctor about what kids should be doing down, to keep them from developing severe allergies, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Poor kid! Little girl had serious reaction to nuts in someone else’s lunch. I’m talking to local allergist about food reactions doubling in kids. This afternoon on @wsbtv. @atlantaallergy pic.twitter.com/6Q9RaaDbdw— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) May 17, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}