Doctor says "too clean" kids develop more allergies

    By: Linda Stouffer

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - More families are learning their child could be at risk for a life-threatening allergic reaction to a food. 

    Nut products, milk and eggs are some of the most common allergies in young children. 

    Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer talked to a local doctor, who explained why emergency room visits are skyrocketing.

    “We’ve seen a definite increase in food allergy, doubling and tripling at least in the peanut category,” said Dr. Kathleen Sheerin, from Atlanta Allergy & Asthma.

