Do you recognize them? Police believe 3 men are involved in shooting death of 16-year-old

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help to identify three suspects captured on surveillance video who they believe are connected to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week.

Maurice Weems’s body was discovered on July 10 around 4 p.m. outside the Reserve at Hollywood apartment complex on Hollywood Road in Northwest Atlanta.

Residents of the complex didn’t want to speak on camera due to fear of retaliation, but told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that they don’t believe Maurice lived there.

A memorial with flowers has since been set up at the spot where police collected evidence.

Investigators have released new surveillance footage showing three men who they consider suspects in Maurice’s death. The footage shows the suspects at the apartment complex around the time of the shooting.

Atlanta police paid several visits to the complex in the past. In September, a shootout between two men left one dead and another injured. About six weeks ago, officers arrested a 61-year-old woman for stabbing another woman.

Police are urging anyone who recognizes them to come forward with information.

People who provide tips that lead to a conviction can receive a reward without revealing their identity by contacting CrimeStoppers.

