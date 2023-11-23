Disaster relief organization to host giveaway for those displaced by Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA — A disaster relief organization is hosting a distribution event on Wednesday and Thursday for families that were displaced by a fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk Fire earlier this month.

The goal of the event is to “deliver crucial supplies, including brand new jackets, hygiene products, clean up supplies, and other necessities, to those affected by the fire,” according to a news release from the organization, Hatching Hope.

Pickup locations will be at the Reserve at LaVista Walk and the M by Radius from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 29 and 30th, the group says. Residents will have to show proof of residency to get supplies,

“We understand the profound impact disasters can have on families, and our mission is to provide hope and assistance during these challenging times,” said Keli Lynch-Wright, Founding Director of Hatching Hope. “Through the generosity of our donors and the dedication of our volunteers, we are committed to helping the families affected by the Reserve a LaVista Walk.”

The fire began after fire officials say two residents set off fireworks on top of the building on Nov. 10.

The top floor was destroyed and the ones below suffered major smoke and water damage.

Fire officials say 17 people were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. One cat died in the fire.

Those interested in volunteering or making donations can visit HatchingHopeCares.org for more information.

