UGA and Georgia Tech fraternity brothers to run game ball from Athens to Atlanta for charity

ATLANTA — Before the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets face off on Saturday, students are working together to raise money for charity.

Members of the Georgia Tech and University of Georgia chapters of Phi Gamma Delta are setting their rivalry aside for the 23rd annual Run for the Kids benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The members will meet at the UGA FIJI house at 7 a.m. Friday and run 77 miles to Georgia Tech, all while carrying Saturday’s game ball.

Runners from the two chapters will meet at a midway point in Loganville to exchange the ball before arriving in Atlanta at 6 p.m. Friday.

This charity has been a tradition since the 1970s and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the nonprofit healthcare network, Georgia Tech officials said.

“This event is unique because we’re bridging the gap between UGA and Georgia Tech,” member Jacob Keenan said. “In a week where our rivalry is the strongest, we come together for this common cause along with the broader Atlanta community because Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has become a beacon of hope for a lot of people here.”

Georgia State Patrol will help the runners out by escorting them and providing snacks, water and support throughout the trail.

“It’s a huge team effort and what makes this event so incredible is that we’re working hard behind the scenes, on the streets, and running the football to raise awareness, and we feel personally connected with the mission,” Keenan said. “Every child deserves to hear those magical words, ‘all better,’ and this relay is our way of making that dream come true.”

