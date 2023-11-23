RED ALERT: Crash involving Amazon tractor-trailer shuts down I-75 amid busy holiday travel day

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A busy interstate has been shut down amid a busy holiday travel day due to a crash involving an Amazon tractor-trailer.

Henry County police told Triple Team Traffic that Interstate 75 is shut down south of Highway 155 due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two vehicles.

🚨 RED ALERT continues in McDonough: I-75/nb still shut for a big rig crash investigation s. of Hwy. 155 (Exit 216). Jammed back a couple of miles. Take Bill Gardner Pkwy. (Exit 212), to Hwy. 42/23, to Hwy. 155, back to I-75/nb. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/aFfEwRjfmD — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 23, 2023

Authorities have not said if anyone has been injured.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

