RED ALERT: Crash involving Amazon tractor-trailer shuts down I-75 amid busy holiday travel day

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A busy interstate has been shut down amid a busy holiday travel day due to a crash involving an Amazon tractor-trailer.

Henry County police told Triple Team Traffic that Interstate 75 is shut down south of Highway 155 due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two vehicles.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been injured.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

