2 men arrested for pushing Forsyth County woman down, stealing designer watch and $30,000 in cash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two men in Forsyth County are facing charges for attacking a woman and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise and cash from her.

Last month, deputies responded to a home on Elgin Way where a 56-year-old woman was robbed while coming home from working at her family restaurant.

She told deputies that she was getting her bags out of her car when two masked men ran up her driveway and pushed her down.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Before she could get back up, the men grabbed her black Lacoste purse with checks, her passport and a Rolex watch inside and a backpack with about $30,000 in cash inside, which was the restaurant’s cash deposit.

After taking her stuff, they ran off.

Her husband told investigators he thought one of the men was likely a disgruntled former employee who quit in 2022.

Investigators say they found evidence that this may not have been the first time the men, later identified as Adiyb Khan and Saleem Najeeullah, had committed similar crimes.

They have not commented on if Khan or Najeeullah ever worked for the victims.

SWAT teams from DeKalb County and Georgia State Patrol and Forsyth deputies served three search warrants at the same time.

TRENDING STORIES:

Khan and Najeeullah were both arrested as a result of those search warrants.

Another convicted felon was found with guns at one of the homes and another person was arrested on outstanding warrants. Investigators have not connected them to the thefts.

Khan and Najeeullah are both being held in the Forsyth County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Apalachee school shooting: 15-year-old victim describes shooting to VP Harris Natalie Griffith was shot at least twice in the shoulder and arm area and had to undergo surgery.

©2024 Cox Media Group