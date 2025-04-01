Developer submits proposal for more 3,000 rental unit community in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A developer is pitching a more than 3,000 residential unit mixed-use development in Atlanta.

The nearly 11-acre collective property is located just south of Murphy Crossing, where a separate development recently stalled.

While the Atlanta Regional Commission declined to comment, members of the Atlanta City Council recently reviewed the request to allow a zoning change to turn what was industrial land into high-density housing in the areas of Sylvan Road SW and Cox Avenue.

According to development proposal documents submitted to the state of Georgia, developers Abebe Ventures want to turn the property into 3,032 residential units and more than 716,000 square feet of non-residential retail and restaurant space.

If the project moves forward as planned, developers expect it to be complete in December 2035.

City parcel data shows the property would be on the Atlanta Beltline, with the main property on Sylvan Road originally owned by All Star Waste Systems, Inc.

That property was purchased by Abebe Ventures in August 2024 for $8.3 million.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City of Atlanta and Abebe Ventures for comment.

©2025 Cox Media Group