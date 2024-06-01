Dermatology company holds skin cancer screening event at Peachtree Road Farmers Market

ATLANTA — A Georgia dermatology company helped volunteers give free skin cancer screenings at a farmers market in Atlanta.

Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics, said to be Georgia’s top-rated dermatology practice, according to a spokesperson, was providing the screenings at the Peachtree Road Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The event was initially supposed to be held in May to commemorate Skin Cancer Awareness Month but was rescheduled.

“Detecting skin cancer at its early stages through screenings is crucial as it provides an opportunity for prompt treatment when it’s most effective,” Dr. Jodi Ganz of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics said in a statement. “Participating in an event like this allows us to connect with our community in new and meaningful ways. It also allows us to better understand the health needs of our community.”

The exams were conducted outdoors and in open air, which the company said would let physicians performing the screening exams see visible parts of a patient easily while checking hot spots where skin cancer is likely to form.

The company said those spots include the neck, arms, hands and face.

To put the event on, Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics partnered with the Atlanta Association for Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery as part of their Spot Me initiative to provide free skin cancer screenings and education about skin cancer prevention.

