Delta repeats as best airline, according to travel advice site

ATLANTA — A travel media site has ranked Delta Air Lines as the best airline for the seventh year in a row.

The Points Guy said Thursday the rankings are based on data points from last year.

The editorial team for The Points Guy evaluated Delta in four categories: reliability, experience, cost and reach, and loyalty. These are factors that the editorial team at The Points Guy say are most important to the travel experience.

Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy, said Delta has consistently ranked No. 1 since 2018.

”Delta’s commitment to operations and customer service puts it on top year after year,” said Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy.

Rounding out the top five are United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

The Atlanta-based Delta is celebrating its 100th year. It incorporated March 2, 1925, having gotten its start as a crop-dusting company with the world’s largest private aircraft fleet that started carrying mail, too.

Delta also pointed out that other media outlets have lauded the company, inlcuding The Wall Street Journal, Cirium, Fast Company and Fortune.

“While we continue to innovate and elevate our offerings across the travel experience, it’s the warmth and care our people lead with that truly makes Delta shine,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer Erik Snell.

