Delta Air Lines adds flights to Berlin for Falcons-Colts international game

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons fans will have more flight options to join the team for their longest road trip of the upcoming season.

The Falcons will play the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL International Series in Berlin, Germany on Nov. 9.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This week, Delta Air Lines added two flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

Both flights will be non-stop to the German capital on Nov. 5 and No. 6 with return flights on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

"From kickoff to the final down, we’re making it easier than ever to get in on the action," said Amy Martin, Delta’s Vice President North America Network Planning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group