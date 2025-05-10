Going on a trip? Delta says these are the most-searched destinations of the summer

ATLANTA — If you’re looking to get away, but don’t know where to go, Delta Air Lines can tell you which destinations are the most popular.

The Atlanta-based airline released a list of the 10 most-searched domestic and international destinations.

If you’re trying to stay stateside, the summer destinations that most people looked up flights to include:

New York, N.Y. Atlanta, Ga. Orlando, Fla. Las Vegas, Nev. Seattle, Wash. Los Angeles, Calif. Boston, Mass. Minneapolis, Minn. Detroit, Mich. Honolulu, Hawaii

But if you’re looking to put your passport to use, Delta says these international cities are the hotspots:

London, England Paris, France Rome, Italy Cancun, Mexico Athens, Greece Tokyo, Japan Amsterdam, Netherlands Dublin, Ireland Barcelona, Spain Lisbon, Portugal

They say that London, Paris and Rome continue to be the most-searched international cities, while Lisbon knocked Vancouver out of the top 10 from last year’s list.

The city that grew the most in terms of searches was Tokyo, with a 54% increase from last year.

