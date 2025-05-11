Some summer travel deals from Atlanta are popping up

ATLANTA — After years of nothing but higher prices for travel, some deals out of Atlanta are popping up for summer.

A travel expert says the deals are tied to the economic uncertainty and details how you can grab them.

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport don’t love the ticket prices lately.

“I was thinking about driving, but who wants to drive to Vegas? That’s a long drive, and I can’t drive to the Bahamas,” traveler Simone Reid told Channel 2.

Katy Nastro with the app, “Going”, says this summer is an anomaly when it comes to travel deals.

She found a ticket to Vancouver in July for $203, a round-trip ticket to Dublin, Ireland in August for $480, and $197 to Seattle.

“We’re seeing more deals pop up during specific peak dates across the end of July into August that we typically wouldn’t see at this late in the game,” Nastro said. “It is a Delta hub, but you want to keep your eyes out for other carriers like United and American, and if they drop their prices, you know, Delta might match. So that’s always something that we sort of are anticipating that might happen across the summer as airlines look to fill those seats.”

You can set price drop alerts on the Going app and on Google Flights.

Craig Ewer says Google has free AI tools. You enter a phrase to get started, like “affordable island vacation from ATL” and the website takes it from there.

“Google Flights has a price tracking feature that lets you toggle on to get price alerts. So we’ll email you if prices are going down for your destination. And even better, we just launched the same thing for hotels,” Ewer said. “And you’re gonna get an AI-generated overview that gives you daily suggestions for where to go, things to see, places to eat. And you can export all of that and share it with your friends.”

The last two weeks of August are especially good for some of these unusual prices.

If you book a “basic economy” ticket, look out for all of the restrictions that those seats come with now.

