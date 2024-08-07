Delta passengers suing airline for refunds after thousands of flights canceled

ATLANTA — Passengers of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines are filing a federal class action lawsuit over flights canceled as a result of the global IT outage that grounded thousands of flights last month.

In July, a cybersecurity software update from developer Crowdstrike caused an IT outage across the world, hitting businesses, airlines and hospitals hard.

Thousands of flights across the country had to be canceled for days after the outage began. Among the airlines affected, Delta was by far the hardest hit.

Hundreds of people were stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for days.

Now, several passengers are suing the airline and demanding refunds for the flights.

The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of Georgia, include a Colorado man who was stranded in Amsterdam, Netherlands, a Florida man stranded in Atlanta on his way to Seattle, Washington and was forced to take a Greyhound bus back home, and more.

The passengers involved in the lawsuit are asking for refunds for their canceled flights, as well as the flights and hotels they had to book because of their canceled flights.

CEO Ed Bastian said the airline lost $500 million as a result of the outage.

Delta told Channel 2 Action News that they will not comment on pending litigation, but say they have taken some actions to assist the affected passengers.

