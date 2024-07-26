Delta passengers continue to search for missing luggage following IT outage

ATLANTA — A week after the global IT outage that caused airline cancellations, some Delta Air Lines passengers are still searching for their luggage.

Delta said in a statement that it’s back to normal operations and working to reunite customers with their bags.

“This is a lot of ruckus that they’re causing for a lot of people,” traveler Peyton Williams told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Williams said she’d been searching for her luggage for hours.

“I’m kind of at a loss,” Williams added. “I’m really worried that I might never see my bag.”

At Hartfield-Jackson International Airport Friday, there were dozens of unclaimed luggage sitting at baggage claim.

Chris Davis was contracted to pick up the unclaimed luggage at the airport and drive it to the right owner.

“Drive it, drop it off and say hey,” Davis said.

“I think they [Delta] need to work harder to make it right,” Williams said.

Delta said its customers can file a claim online for lost baggage or call 1-800-325-8224.

